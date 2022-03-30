Dundalk court: Motorist caught driving at 217kph avoids losing licence

A motorist who was detected travelling at almost double the speed limit on the M1, last week avoided losing his driving licence.

Jonathan McStay of Austin Drive, Calmberagee, Co. Armagh was originally charged with dangerous driving, but Dundalk district court was told a plea to the lesser charge of careless driving was acceptable to the State.

A member of the Roads Policing Unit gave evidence last Wednesday of conducting a speed check on northbound carriageway of the motorway at Newtownbalregan at 1.55pm on March 5th last year, when he 'clocked' a grey BMW 530 series travelling at 217kph, where a 120kph limit applies.

He stopped the defendant at Drumnasilla.

The Garda confirmed to the Defence barrister that his client had cooperated with him from that point on.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions north or south of the border and had no penalty points on his licence up until now.

The lawyer added that while it was clearly a grossly excessive speed, it was during Covid when the motorway was 'fairly empty'.

He argued that a disqualification would make it virtually impossible for his client to continue to work for a pharmaceutical company, and he also requires his licence to take his father to hospital appointments for cancer treatment.

The barrister said his client had an entirely unblemished record and had learned his lesson.

Judge Máire Conneely imposed a €750 fine for careless driving.