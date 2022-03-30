Search

31 Mar 2022

REVEALED: Almost 60 Dundalk IT students cheated

Almost 60 Dundalk IT students cheated

Reporter:

Jason Newman

30 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A total of 59 students at DKIT were caught engaging in “exam infringements” or plagiarising work over the past five years, according to information obtained by the Dundalk Democrat via a Freedom of Information request.

Low tech infringements ranged from students being found with writing on their arms and hands, of which there were six cases, to invigilators discovering notes hidden under exam scripts or hidden down sleeves of nine students, to formulas written on the covers of calculators in seven incidents.

Electronic devices also proved to be a favoured method of alleged cheating, with six students found looking at their phones, wearing smart watches and googling answers.

Four cases of plagiarism were also recorded.

There were 16 exam infringements recorded in 2021, 15 in 2020, eight in 2019, 10 in 2018, and 10 in 2017.

Louth halves number of households on social housing waiting list in 5 years

2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments

There was also a wide variance in penalties for those caught with the most common sanction being marks for the offending exam set to zero.

Others were given the opportunity to repeat the exam the following semester/year, while some were also given small fines ranging from €50 to €75.

Not all alleged infringements were found to have enough evidence to warrant punishment though.

There was found to be insufficient evidence to sanction one student charged with obtaining a Sustainable Agriculture exam paper and marking scheme before the examination.

Another student who became argumentative after a phone was found on their person was let off with a €50 fine and an apology to the examination officer.

A DkIT spokesperson, commenting on the figures, said: “Dundalk Institute of Technology takes very seriously the offence of cheating and plagiarism.

“Since 2017 the number of students each year discovered by invigilators or examination markers has been relatively small.

“They are consistent and in no way alarming.

“All students caught with a digital device or cheat notes are dealt with through the disciplinary process.

“Sometimes wise choices are not made in stressful situations, and all supports, and assistance are offered to these students to re-sit their examinations.”

40 new homes planned for Dublin Road outside Dundalk

40 dwellings planned for R132

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media