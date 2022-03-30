Search

31 Mar 2022

Large rise in burglary offences recorded in Dunleer last year

Recorded Crime Quarter 4 2021

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

30 Mar 2022 10:33 PM

There was a large increase in the number of burglary and related offences recorded in Dunleer Garda Station last year, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released this week. Gardaí in Dunleer recorded 19 cases of burglary and related offences at Dunleer Garda Station in 2021, compared with five the year before, according to the CSO release, Recorded Crime Quarter 4 2021.

As with other parts of Louth, there was a significant increase in the number of fraud, deception and related offences recorded in Dunleer last year, with 22 offences recorded, compared with five in 2020. There was also an increase however in several other types of crime.

Attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences increased by 45%, with 29 offences recorded, compared to 20 the year before. Damage to property and to the environment offences increased by 64%, with 23 offences recorded, compared to 14 in 2020.  Public order and other social code offences increased by 56%, with 14 cases recorded, compared to nine in 2020, and theft and related offences increased by 33%, with 28 offences recorded, compared with 21 the year before.

The crime statistics released by the CSO this week, continue to be classified as Under Reservation. This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO. Find out more about what this classification means here.

