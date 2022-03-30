Search

31 Mar 2022

Louth man accused of alleged deception returned for trial

Motorist caught driving at 174kph Dundalk court hears

Reporter:

Court Reporter

30 Mar 2022 10:33 PM

A 60 year old man accused of 21 counts of alleged deception, including charges relating to four people who believed he would secure a mortgage for them, was last week formally returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Jimmy Cumiskey of Sliabh Na Glough, Jenkinstown is facing 17 charges which relate to cheques for various amounts - ranging from €200 to €5,000, where it’s alleged he was aware at all times sufficient funds did not exist.

Earlier this month at Dundalk district court, Judge Eirinn McKiernan had said it was absolutely ridiculous that four months after the DPP directions were received for trial on indictment, the book of evidence was not yet ready.

Last Wednesday, Judge Máire Conneely was advised the book had been served on the accused and he was returned for trial at the next sitting of the Circuit Court on April 26th.

