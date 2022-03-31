Students at Dundalk's  Coláiste Chú Chulainn celebrate Cultural Diversity Week

Student ambassadors in Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk organised and celebrated ‘Cultural Diversity Week’ in the school.

The week is fast becoming a hit with students after a pilot event last year.

The celebration consists of activities and events like: different cuisines from around the world each day in the school canteen, base classes learning about a particular country for the week, displays around the school, various sports of the world explored in PE, art competitions lunchtime quizzes and a cultural clothing day.

Student Ambassador, Dara Tinubu, was very pleased with how the week unfolded, saying: "Last year we had a successful cultural week, but there were a lot of Covid restrictions, so it was nice to be able to organise it this year without so much worry about those.

"This week is meant to be fun and I think that there was a real sense of that in the school.

"We owe a lot to the organisers of last year who got the ball rolling on this and set the bar high with their great ideas.

"We wanted to keep it going and to embrace everyone’s cultures and I think we did a good job.

"I would like to thank all of the ambassadors, students, staff and the workers in the canteen for their amazing effort."

Mr Richard Melaniphy, deputy principal at Cú Chulainn, was full of praise for the student led event.

"Our student Cultural Diversity Ambassador Dara Tinubu led this entire week focusing on celebrating diversity in our school and local community", he said.

"She was exceptionally well supported by the other student ambassadors and our student council.

"A variety of rich, creative, and fun activities enabled us to further assimilate and deepen our understanding of our varied cultures.

"The students looked fabulous on Wednesday when they dressed in their traditional attire.

"I am exceptionally proud of our students and how they embrace and celebrate diversity."