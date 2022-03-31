Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 31 March 2022

The death has occurred of Michael McDonnell of Killencoole, Readypenny, Dundalk and formerly of Michael Mc Donnell's Shop, Park Street, Dundalk, Co Louth

Peacefully, at home, 30th March 2022. Michael, beloved son of the late Patrick and Kathleen and brother of the late Tommy, Jack, Packie, Bess Kieran, May Mc Geough and Rosaleen Mc Donnell. Michael will be remembered with love by his nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66, from 6pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St Michael’s Church, Darver, arriving for Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa Bailey (née Sharkey) of Bother na Feirme, Blackrock Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital. 30th March 2022. Teresa wife of the late Ownie, dear mother of Anne, Paul and the late Patrick and devoted nannie of Marcus, Christopher, Patrick, Arron, Andrew and Jessica and sister of the late Julia. Teresa will be sadly missed by her daughter, son, grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Annmarie and Karen, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home from 2pm until 4pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday from her home to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Noel Collins of An Solasan Nursing Home, Dundalk and formerly of Heathstown, Stamullen, Co. Meath, St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Drogheda, and St Ita’s Nursing Home, Ardee



On 29 March 2022, peacefully at Our lady of Lourdes Hospital. Noel, pre-deceased by his mam, dad and sisters Sue, Assumpta and Lucy. Sadly missed by his sister Marie, brothers Charlie and Jamsie, sister-in-law Chris, his many nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and good friend Padraig.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda on Friday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11 o’clock, in St John the Baptist Church, Clonalvy (A42 K248). Cremation afterwards at 1 o’clock in Dardistown Crematorium (K67 HP26).

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Peter Floody of Drogheda, Louth / Annagassan, Louth



Suddenly, in his home on 28 of March 2022. Peter, formerly of Pearse Park, Drogheda, is predeceased by his loving mother Phyllis and his father Peter snr. He is survived by his daughters Sarah-Jane and Rebecca, his son Anthony and their mums Anne and Ann-Marie, his grandchildren, his brothers Gerard and Brian, his sisters Elaine and Bridie, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Townley's Funeral Home Crosslanes, Drogheda, from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday evening. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Cecelia Howley (née Gray) of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England and formerly of Chapel Street, Dundalk



Predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Anthony, daughter in-law Geraldine. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Séan, David and Gerard, daughters Olive, Angela and Jacinta, sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 1 April 2022, in St. Patrick's Cathedral at 11 o'clock followed by burial of ashes in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McDermott of Aghameen Park, Muirhevnamor and formerly of The Long Avenue, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth



On Tuesday, 29 March 2022, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, Margaret, son Mark, daughter Paula, brother Gerard, sisters Mary Mackin and Josephine Bell, son in-law Keith, daughter in-law Claire, his adored grandchildren Kyla, Jake, Kaelen and Evan, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family residence Aghameen Park from 4pm to 9pm Thursday and Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to the entrance of Aghameen Park then driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery (via) the Long Avenue.

May he rest in peace



