54 new homes planned for Knockbridge housing development
A planning application has been lodged this week with Louth County Council, seeking to build 54 new homes in Ballinlough, Knockbridge, Co Louth.
Cuchulainn Developments have applied to the local authority for permission to construct a development, comprising seven detached four-bed houses, 24 semi-detached three-bed houses, 17 terraced three-bed houses, four terraced two-bed houses and two detached four/five-bed houses.
The application also includes permission for a pumping station, ESB substation and all associated site works. A decision is due on the application by 22 May, with submissions due by 1 May 2022.
