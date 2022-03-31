Tricolour raised at Coláiste Chú Chulainn

Coláiste Chú Chulainn hoisted the tricolour flag as part of a flag raising ceremony organised by the Thomas Francis Meagher Foundation.
In preparation for the event, students learned about the history of the flag and Thomas Meagher, who was the first person to raise the flag, back in 1848.
Maria Doyle, Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, was present for the ceremony as were students, staff and some representatives of James Maddison University who were visiting on the day.
The event also featured a video presentation prepared by student Gytis Kuckailis, entitled ‘What does the Irish Flag Mean to You?’
Gytis surveyed students and staff from various backgrounds in his well-received project.
