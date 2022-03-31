€170k announced for four heritage sites in Louth

€170,196 in funding has been announced today by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, to assist with the conservation and restoration of four heritage properties in Louth.

Well-known Louth heritage sites, including the Old Gaol, Dundalk, St Joseph’s Church and Foresters Hall (Dundalk Credit Union building) are amongst those in Louth awarded funding to conserve notable historic structures under the Historic Structures Fund 2022. The sites have been awarded funding for diverse reasons including essential repairs to the bell tower at St Joseph’s and conservation repairs to the Old Gaol building.

The amounts for each site in Louth and the purpose of the funding is as follows:

Louth Co. Archives, Old Gaol, Ardee Road, Dundalk - Internal repairs to south gale wall: removal of unsuitable modern materials, replacement with traditional materials, and repairs to roof timbers set into gable (purlins, wall-plates) - 18,000.00

Foresters Hall, Market Street, Dundalk, Louth - Windows, rainwater goods, exterior walls - €76,196.00

St Joseph's Church, St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk - Replacement of badly corroded steel structure supporting the 19nr bells in the church tower and refurbishment of the bells for preservation - €40,000.00

Carrickadooan Thatch, Carrickadooan, Louth Vilalge - Rethatching of roof - €36,000.00

A total of €4m was awarded nationwide through the Historic Structures Fund, administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in partnership with the 31 Local Authorities. The announcement follows that of €4m in funding under the Department’s other built heritage grant scheme, the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, earlier this month.

Announcing the awards today, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, said:

"I am delighted to announce another €4m investment in our built heritage. This year’s Historic Structures Fund will assist 78 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures across the country as they carry out hundreds of conservation projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage.

"I am particularly pleased to announce the awards made to vernacular structures and historic shopfronts following their successful pilot schemes last year. These awards celebrate the richness and diversity of our built heritage and help to preserve our connections to past generations, in particular through their support of traditional building skills, which this Government is committed to investing in. These actions also help us to deliver on our commitments to built heritage under Heritage Ireland 2030, the national heritage plan which I launched earlier this year."