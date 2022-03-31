Search

31 Mar 2022

€170k announced for four heritage sites in Louth

Historic Structures Fund 2022

€170k announced for four heritage sites in Louth

€170k announced for four heritage sites in Louth

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

31 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

€170,196 in funding has been announced today by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, to assist with the conservation and restoration of four heritage properties in Louth.

Well-known Louth heritage sites, including the Old Gaol, Dundalk, St Joseph’s Church and Foresters Hall (Dundalk Credit Union building) are amongst those in Louth awarded funding to conserve notable historic structures under the Historic Structures Fund 2022. The sites have been awarded funding for diverse reasons including essential repairs to the bell tower at St Joseph’s and conservation repairs to the Old Gaol building.

The amounts for each site in Louth and the purpose of the funding is as follows:

  • Louth Co. Archives, Old Gaol, Ardee Road, Dundalk -  Internal repairs to south gale wall: removal of unsuitable modern materials, replacement with traditional materials, and repairs to roof timbers set into gable (purlins, wall-plates) - 18,000.00
  • Foresters Hall, Market Street, Dundalk, Louth -  Windows, rainwater goods, exterior walls  - €76,196.00
  • St Joseph's Church, St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk -  Replacement of badly corroded steel structure supporting the 19nr bells in the church tower and refurbishment of the bells for preservation  - €40,000.00
  • Carrickadooan Thatch, Carrickadooan, Louth Vilalge -  Rethatching of roof -  €36,000.00

A total of €4m was awarded nationwide through the Historic Structures Fund, administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in partnership with the 31 Local Authorities. The announcement follows that of €4m in funding under the Department’s other built heritage grant scheme, the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, earlier this month.

Announcing the awards today, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, said: 

"I am delighted to announce another €4m investment in our built heritage. This year’s Historic Structures Fund will assist 78 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures across the country as they carry out hundreds of conservation projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage.

"I am particularly pleased to announce the awards made to vernacular structures and historic shopfronts following their successful pilot schemes last year. These awards celebrate the richness and diversity of our built heritage and help to preserve our connections to past generations, in particular through their support of traditional building skills, which this Government is committed to investing in. These actions also help us to deliver on our commitments to built heritage under Heritage Ireland 2030, the national heritage plan which I launched earlier this year."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media