€875k paid to Louth councillors in 2021

€875k paid in expenses, allowances and payments to Louth councillors in 2021
€874,905.91 in payments, allowances and expenses was made to Louth County Councillors in 2021, according to figures released by Louth County Council this month.
The highest amount paid to a councillor in 2021 was €47,372.79 to Cllr Pio Smith and the lowest amount to a councillor who served a full year in 2021 was €26,750.54 to Cllr Fiachra MacRaghnaill.
€624,015.10 was paid in Representational Payments to councillors last year. This represented €21,826.85 paid to 27 councillors, as well as €19,790.84 paid to Cllr Paula Butterly who was co-opted to the council in February 2021, €8,884.67 to Cllr Hugh Conlon, who passed away in July 2021, and €6,014.64 to his wife, Cllr Bernadette Conlon who was co-opted to the council following his passing.
€11,666.64 was paid to Cllr Pio Smith and €8,333.36 was paid to Cllr Dolores Minogue as a Chairperson's Allowance, with €2,333.34 being paid to Cllr James Byrne and €1,666.66 paid to Cllr Michelle Hall as Vice-Chairpersons Allowance.
€6,000 was paid to five councillors: Cllr Joanna Byrne, Cllr Emma Coffey, Cllr Maria Doyle, Cllr Liam Reilly and Cllr Pio Smith, as Chairpersons of SPC's. €30,000 in total was paid to six councillors as Chairpersons of MDs - €7,000 to Cllr James Byrne, €5,000 to Cllr Kevin Callan, €5,000 to Cllr Emma Coffey, €7,000 to Cllr Maria Doyle, €2,500 to Cllr John Sheridan and €3,500 to Cllr Jim Tenanty.
All councillors received €499.98 as a member of a municipal district, except for Cllr Paula Butterly who received €371.65 and Cllr Bernadette Conlon who did not receive the allowance. €130,024.90 in total was paid to the councillors in ad hoc expenses ranging from €1,294.91 for Cllr Bernadette Conlon to €5,779 for Cllr James Byrne.
€14,564.08 was paid in total as a Broadband & Phone Allowance, with most councillors receiving around €505 each. Other amounts included €4,277.79 in total paid for Public Liability Personal Accident A/B; € 1,015.00 in total for LAMA expenses; €500 to Cllr Liam Reilly for Conference Expenses; and €1,284.44 and €853.51 paid to Cllr Pio Smith and Cllr Jim Tenanty respectively in Other Training expenses.
The amount paid to each councillor is as follows:
