Dundalk Property: Clanbrassil Street property sells for eye opening price

Two prominent Clanbrassil Street premises have sold for €400,000 today, according to the auction firm Bidx1.
6/7 Clanbrassil Street includes an office and a shop currently occupied by Malone and Co. Accountants and Aidan Brennan jewellers
The property is arranged over ground, first and second floor to provide a mid terrace mixed use building.
Internally, the property comprises 2 x ground floor retail units together with offices overhead. The property further benefits from a rear yard.
The property is located in the heart of Dundalk Town on Clanbrassil street close to the junction of Market Street. Surrounding occupiers include Permanent TSB, An Post, AIB.
Total floor area extending to approximately 697 sq.m (7,502 sq.ft)
