Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 1 April 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Keaskin of Rathgory, Ardee and late of Strand Road, Annagassan and Kingsbry, Maynooth

Suddenly at her home. Peggy, beloved daughter of the late Terence and Bridget (née Harmon). Predeceased by her sister Eileen and brothers Patrick, Johnny and Ned. Sadly missed by her brother Leo (Bray), sisters Mary (McArdle), Cepta (Flynn) and Rosaleen (Fox), brothers-in-law Francis and Bernard, sister-in-law Peggie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30pm to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Salterstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the RNLI. Funeral home private on Saturday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joan Brady (née Mahony) of Ashgrove, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at home on 27 March 2022. Joan, beloved wife of the late Vincent, dear mother of Paul, Alan, Susan, Helen and the late baby Jean, nana of Killian, Alva, Hugh and Ciara and twin sister of Ann Garavan, and the late Ger and Don. Joan will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Paul Brennan, daughter-in-law Emma, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace





