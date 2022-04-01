Search

01 Apr 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 1 April 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 1 April 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 1 April 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Keaskin of Rathgory, Ardee and late of Strand Road, Annagassan and Kingsbry, Maynooth

Suddenly at her home. Peggy, beloved daughter of the late Terence and Bridget (née Harmon). Predeceased by her sister Eileen and brothers Patrick, Johnny and Ned. Sadly missed by her brother Leo (Bray), sisters Mary (McArdle), Cepta (Flynn) and Rosaleen (Fox), brothers-in-law Francis and Bernard, sister-in-law Peggie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30pm to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Salterstown Cemetery.  

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the RNLI. Funeral home private on Saturday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joan Brady (née Mahony) of Ashgrove, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at home on 27 March 2022. Joan, beloved wife of the late Vincent, dear mother of Paul, Alan, Susan, Helen and the late baby Jean, nana of Killian, Alva, Hugh and Ciara and twin sister of Ann Garavan, and the late Ger and Don. Joan will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Paul Brennan, daughter-in-law Emma, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media