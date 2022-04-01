Guaranteed Irish accolade for Dundalk's Gardiner Family Apothecary

Gardiner Family Apothecary, a 3rd generation manufacturing skincare company based in Dundalk, have just been recognised in the inaugural Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2022 for their range of dermatological facial skincare. Manufacturers of Elave dermatological skincare for dry, sensitive skin, Gardiner Family Apothecary have won the Home, Beauty, and Lifestyle category of the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2022.

Made in Ireland since 1934, over 80 staff make more than 70 products for 1,800 local pharmacy customers, along with a reach of 11 international markets, at the fully integrated GMP Pharma research and manufacturing facility in Dundalk. Retail partners for the Elave facial skincare range - cleansers, serums, balms and moisturisers which use only the purest, most natural ingredients - include Tesco, Dunnes Beauty, Boots, Chemist Warehouse and Superdrug.

Joanna Gardiner, CEO Gardiner Family Apothecary said: “We are proud to be an Irish business supporting other Irish businesses. For example, our production process uses a short supply chain, which aids sustainability while benefiting local communities and boosting employment.

“Elave has a mission: to protect sensitive skin and promote clear, healthy skin. Our clean formulations are PETA Cruelty-free and Vegan, as well as ECOCERT Cosmos Natural and Organic, and our integrated pharma facility operates to internationally recognised environmental standard IS14001.”

Gardiner Family Apothecary, founded by the current CEO’s grandfather, has recently won several prestigious awards, including the Global Health & Pharma Awards accolades Best Cruelty Free Skincare Brand and Best Sustainable Skincare Brand.

Leading Guaranteed Irish businesses gathered at The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin for an awards ceremony which celebrated the success and resilience of Ireland’s homegrown and multinational businesses across various sectors. Brid O’Connell, CEO Guaranteed Irish, said: “Congratulations to all our worthy winners at the inaugural Guaranteed Irish Business Awards! What a terrific celebration of Ireland’s leading businesses that support local jobs and contribute to Ireland, its people, and its economy.’’

Gardiner Family Apothecary’s category win was sponsored by Harvey Norman and the overall awards were supported by Permanent TSB. See more about Gardiner Family Apothecary at www.gardinerfamilyapothecary.com