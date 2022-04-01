Apprentice carpenter from Dundalk in semi-final of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022

James Spain, an apprentice Carpenter from Dundalk, is a step closer to winning the title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022. The aspiring winner applied for the competition earlier this year and has now been selected to go through to the semi-final, together with more than thirty other apprentices.

Following the semi-final, 10 apprentices will face a panel of industry experts at the national final in April, where one winner will receive a career-boosting €10,000 prize package made up of tools, trade, and tech – everything to get started in their chosen field.

James Spain, (16), is studying technology, carpentry and technical graphics and says: “Being one step closer to the final is exciting and I will put my all into demonstrating my skills, commitment, and passion for the trade to help me get through to the final. To be crowned Trade Apprentice 2022 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and help me to pursue my dream of becoming a professional tradesperson. It has always been my dream to run my own carpentry business and I think this apprenticeship is the chance I need to achieve my dream”

Spain was shortlisted as his passion, dedication, and ambition shone through in the application. Spain has already set up his own business selling handmade wooden items called ‘Seasonal Crafts’ which you can find on Facebook by searching for ‘Seasonal Crafts’ The young entrepreneur also gives back 15% of profits to local charities. He feels this competition is the platform he needs to take his business to the next level.

During the final, the apprentices will all get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges. The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, says: “Apprenticeships remain vital to the construction industry and our annual competition looks to reward skilled trade apprentices and highlight the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer. Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the future generation, shining a light on the benefits of a career in the trade.

“From over 2,500 entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far, and I look forward to hearing more about our future champions of the trade. I hope that through our competition more people will be inspired to consider a career in the trade as a chosen career path. I’d like to wish everyone through to this stage the best of luck!”

Visit Screwfix.ie/sfta to find out more about the apprentices and the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.