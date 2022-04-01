Louth County Council provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

Louth County Council have confirmed today that it has provided accommodation for 16 Ukrainian refugees and are preparing for further requests.

In a statement this afternoon, the local authority said: "Louth County Council continue to support the Ukrainian refugee crisis managed by the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) ithrough the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA).

"The Council have now accommodated sixteen refugees in the former Franciscan Friary on Laurence Street in Drogheda - a property recently acquired by the Council.

"Staff from the housing section made ready the facility following a request from IPAS and have supported the newest residents in Louth to settle into their surroundings.

"Further requests for emergency beds are anticipated over the coming days and in preparation for this Council Staff are preparing the sports centre as an emergency rest centre and expect to support up to fifty refugees."

Technical teams from the housing department continue to investigate options to utilise other council and privately owned properties in readiness for further requests for assistance that may arise in the coming weeks.