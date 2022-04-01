Search

02 Apr 2022

Louth County Council provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

Preparations being made by housing department

Louth County Council provide accommodate for Ukrainian refugees

Louth County Council provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Louth County Council have confirmed today that it has provided accommodation for 16 Ukrainian refugees and are preparing for further requests.

In a statement this afternoon, the local authority said: "Louth County Council continue to support the Ukrainian refugee crisis managed by the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) ithrough the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA). 

"The Council have now accommodated sixteen refugees in the former Franciscan Friary on Laurence Street in Drogheda - a property recently acquired by the Council.

"Staff from the housing section made ready the facility following a request from IPAS and have supported the newest residents in Louth to settle into their surroundings.  

"Further requests for emergency beds are anticipated over the coming days and in preparation for this Council Staff are preparing the sports centre as an emergency rest centre and expect to support up to fifty refugees."

 

Technical teams from the housing department continue to investigate options to utilise other council and privately owned properties in readiness for further requests for assistance that may arise in the coming weeks.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media