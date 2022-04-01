Mo Chara in Dundalk wind everyone up with April Fool prank
The folks at Mo Chara at Roden Place in Dundalk played a crafty April Fool's Day prank today, by letting people think that they were opening a new night club at the site of the old Dunnes Stores on Park Street.
People woke today to see posters on the windows of the old Dunnes that said "Mo Chara nightclub coming soon" followed by the hashtag #TheOldDunnesStores:
They confessed this afternoon that it was an April Fool's Day wind up, posting on their Facebook page a comment along with a photo of someone dressed up as a clown in front of the old Dunnes:
"We might have gotten rid of all the snakes in this town but there’s definitely still a few clowns left
"Thank you for all the messages of support ye legends We got ye good this time!
"You never know what the future may hold but you’re safe for now @ridleysniteclub @brubakers_
"#TheOldDunnesStores"
