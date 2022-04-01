Search

02 Apr 2022

This weekend's local GAA Fixtures as Pre Season finals take centre stage in Darver

Upgrade in facilities for Darver Centre of Excellence

Darver will host four adult finals this weekend

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

01 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 1st April 22

Kevin Mullen Shield Final

Na Piarsaigh vs Glen Emmets 7PM Pitch 1

Paddy Sheelan Cup Final

St Mochtas vs Newtown Blues 8:30 PM Pitch 1

Sunday 3rd April 22

Kevin Mullen Plate Final

Stabannon Parnells vs Sean McDermotts 12PM Pitch 3

Paddy Sheelan Shield Final

St Fechins vs Ardee St Marys 13:30PM Pitch in Darver to be confirmed)

