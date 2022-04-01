This weekend's local GAA Fixtures as Pre Season finals take centre stage in Darver

Darver will host four adult finals this weekend
Friday 1st April 22
Kevin Mullen Shield Final
Na Piarsaigh vs Glen Emmets 7PM Pitch 1
Paddy Sheelan Cup Final
St Mochtas vs Newtown Blues 8:30 PM Pitch 1
Sunday 3rd April 22
Kevin Mullen Plate Final
Stabannon Parnells vs Sean McDermotts 12PM Pitch 3
Paddy Sheelan Shield Final
St Fechins vs Ardee St Marys 13:30PM Pitch in Darver to be confirmed)
