Search

02 Apr 2022

Ardee has the highest incidence rate of Covid in Louth

Ardee has the highest incidence rate of Covid in Louth

Coronavirus Covid-19

Reporter:

Jason Newman

01 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Ardee electoral area has the highest rate of covid in the county according to the latest figures released by the HSE.

Ardee recorded 481 cases in the two week period from 15/03/2022 to 28/03/2022 resulting in an incidence rate of  1899.9 per 100,000.

Drogheda Rural was next with 265 cases giving it an incidence rate of 1482.4.

Dundalk South had 469 cases and an incidence rate of 1445.9, while Drogheda Urban recorded 399 cases giving it a rate of 1442.7.

Dundalk Carlingford had the lowest incidence rate of covid in Louth with a rate 1168 per 100,000 recording 299 cases. 

Overall Ireland had an incidence rate of 1,871.1 per 100,000 during the recorded period.

The above figures are made up of cases confirmed by positive PCR tests.

Louth County Council provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

Preparations being made by housing department

Mo Chara in Dundalk wind everyone up with April Fool prank

Claim to open nightclub in old Dunnes Stores

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media