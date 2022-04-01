Ardee has the highest incidence rate of Covid in Louth

Coronavirus Covid-19
The Ardee electoral area has the highest rate of covid in the county according to the latest figures released by the HSE.
Ardee recorded 481 cases in the two week period from 15/03/2022 to 28/03/2022 resulting in an incidence rate of 1899.9 per 100,000.
Drogheda Rural was next with 265 cases giving it an incidence rate of 1482.4.
Dundalk South had 469 cases and an incidence rate of 1445.9, while Drogheda Urban recorded 399 cases giving it a rate of 1442.7.
Dundalk Carlingford had the lowest incidence rate of covid in Louth with a rate 1168 per 100,000 recording 299 cases.
Overall Ireland had an incidence rate of 1,871.1 per 100,000 during the recorded period.
The above figures are made up of cases confirmed by positive PCR tests.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.