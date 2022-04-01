Search

02 Apr 2022

Ardee and St Fechins comfortably advance into Sheelan Shield Final

Kirk's last gasp free earns Bride's a draw with high-flying Ardee St. Mary's

Darren Clarke of Ardee St Mary's. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

01 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Sheelan Shield Semi finals

ST FECHINS 1-15 KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-11

A goal from Brian Devlin helped St Fechins through to the final of the Paddy Sheelan Shield at the expense of Kilkerley Emmets on Tuesday night.

The game in Beaulieu saw the home side have the edge over their opponents throughout and they made their superiority count on the scoreboard as they set up a meeting with St Marys in the decider.

Devlin scored the only goal of the game in the opening half and that ensured that his side went in at the break leading by 1-8 to 0-6, with Cathal Bellew among the points for the Emmets.

The hosts never looked like relinquishing that advantage and with Ryan Walsh and Joe Corrigan in good scoring form on the night, they eased through with seven points to spare. Ultan McEneaney and Kieran Lennon were on target for the visitors, but in the end their efforts were in vain.

St Fechins: Niall McDonnell; Aaron McGlew (0-1), Cian Gorman, Alex Smith; Eoghan Ryan, David Collier, Conor Sweeney; Dylan Rice, Cathal Doherty; Colm O’Neill (0-1), Brian Devlin (1-2), John O’Connell (0-2); Ryan Walsh (0-6), Joe Corrigan (0-3), Mickey McMahon. Subs: Adam Kirwan for C Doherty, Matt Burnell for E Ryan, Christian McCluskey for A Smith, Cody O’Neill for N McDonnell.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Callum Mulholland; Tadhg McKeown, Cillian Mulligan, Conal Brady; Cormac Bellew,  Eoghan Smyth, Liam Cawley; Fintan Brady, Conal McEnaney (0-2); Micheal McGeown, Daniel McKeown (0-1), Kieran Lennon (0-2); Cathal Bellew (0-3), Darren Litchfield, Ultan McEnaney (0-2). Subs: Shaun McElroy 0-1 for Lennon; Fintan Coleman for Litchfield.

ST MARYS 1-11 ROCHE EMMETS 0-4

St Marys will take on St Fechins in the final of the Paddy Sheelan Cup after they held off the challenge of Roche Emmets in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

The game in Pairc de Roiste saw the home side take to the field with hopes of continuing their good start to the campaign. However, they were no match for a Marys side who were never really troubled on the night.

From the opening whistle, it was the visitors who looked the most likely and with Ronan Carroll among the scorers they had built up a 0-7 to 0-1 lead at the break. Barry O’Hare kicked the only score for Roche during that period.

It didn’t get much better for the hosts in the second half and although they had scores from Sean Dawe, Glen Stewart and Kevin Callaghan, a comeback was never on the cards. Jonathan Commins came off the bench to score the only goal of the game while Kian Moran and RJ Callaghan were on target for the winners.

ST MARYS: Gavin Douglas; David Rooney, Karl Faulkner, Wayne Matthews; Conor Keenan, Evan Malone, Conor O’Brien; RJ Callaghan (0-1), Eimhin Keenan; Mark Fay, Darren Clarke (0-2), Kian Moran (0-2); Ronan Carroll (0-4), Ryan Rooney (0-1), Luke Matthews (0-1). Sub: Jonathan Commins (1-0).

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Harry O’Connell, David Quigley, Dermot Carthy; John Hayden, Glen Stewart (0-1), Aidan Grant; Eugene Murray, Sean Dawe (0-1); Jack McKay, Dara Reilly, Calum Grant; Mark Byrne, Tom Quigley, Barry O’Hare (0-1). Subs: Adam Fee for D Reilly, Kevin Callaghan 0-1 for T Quigley, Robbie Macken for C Grant, Paul Carroll for E Murray, Mickey McCourt for J McKay, James Murphy for J Hayden.

