Man accused of ramming garda vehicles during pursuit in Dundalk

Dundalk courthouse
A South Armagh man accused of driving a car which allegedly rammed a garda jeep and a patrol car during an almost 25 minute pursuit, has had his case further adjourned at Dundalk district court.
Cormac Murphy (20) of St. Killian’s Park, Whitecross is charged with five counts of dangerous driving at Crowe Street, Jocelyn Street, the Point Road, Barrack Street and Red Cow, Dundalk on Sunday February 6th.Court Presenter Jimmy McGovern told the court that further serious charges are likely in the case and he was seeking a three month adjournment.
After the Defence barrister said there was consent to the case being put back for eight weeks, Judge Máire Conneely adjourned the matter to the court sitting on May 18th.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.