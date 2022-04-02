Search

Saturday's weather for Louth

Saturday's weather for Louth

Mostly cloudy on Saturday morning with any mist, rain and drizzle clearing to scattered showers.

Again there may be sleet on high ground first thing.

Sunny spells will develop in the afternoon and the showers will die out as the day wears on.

Top temperatures of 7 to 10 Celsius. Light northwest breezes will become north to northeasterly for the afternoon.

A largely dry night with light isolated showers possible.

Partly cloudy with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in light northwest winds.

