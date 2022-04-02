Search

02 Apr 2022

Upcoming Dundalk library event

Michelle O'Keeffe

02 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

A Loving Relationship with Self Part 2 with Helen Corbett

In this virtual talk, Helen will explore the importance of getting to know our own story in reference to our past and how this has impacted on who we are now and how we live our lives today.

Helen Corbett has worked in the area of Psychology and personal counselling for over thirty years.

Her most recent training has been in Co-Creational Psychotherapy with Dr. Tony Humphreys.

Takes place via Zoom on Thursday 7th April at 7pm.

For further information contact Dundalk Library at Tel 042 9353190 or Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

News

