Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Club unveils new 'Get into Golf' Programme

The conclusion has come to this year’s Spring League. We would like to thank everyone who took part over the eight weekends and a special mention last years’ Captain Philip Hughes for administrating the league.

Division 1 came right down to the wire and the top two had to be separated by count back with Barry Hand taking the honours over Patrick Hoey. A man to watch for the coming golf season took third place, last year’s Captain Philip Hughes.

Division 2 was ever so tight with John Lane and Pat McDonnell trying their best to catch Fergal Brady, who got out of the traps very quickly winning both week 1 and week 2. Fergal built up the early lead and never relinquished it.

In Division 3 the two Stephens were only separated by a single point. Steven Taylor ran out the winner with a fantastic 149pts to average 29.3pts for his 5 counting rounds. Richard Mulholland continued his good form to claim 3rd place.

Division 1 Final Standings: 1st Place – Barry Hand 142pts c/b, 2nd Place – Patrick Hoey 142pts, 3rd Place – Philip Hughes 137pts c/b.

Division 2 Final Standings: 1st Place – Fergal Brady 145pts, 2nd Place – John Lane 142pts, 3rd Place – Pat McDonnell141pts.

Division 3 Final Standings: 1st Place – Steven Taylor - 149pts, 2nd Place – Stephen McGarvey - 148pts, 3rd Place –Richard Mulholland - 138pts.

Spring League Week 8 Winners: Div 1 John Clarke (PH 10) 34pts, Div 2 Leo Connolly (PH 14) 31pts,Div 3 Padraic Duffy (PH 21) 31pts.

Mannan Castle Seniors

After a long absence from the winner’s enclosure, senior secretary/treasurer Joe Mullen put together a very steady round of golf to claim victory with 22 points.

A run of four consecutive pars in the middle of his round proved crucial in finishing ahead of playing partner Graeme Woodcock on 19 points.

Senior Results Tuesday 22nd March: 1st Joe Mullen (21) 22pts, 2nd Graeme Woodcock (19) 19pts, 3rd Martin Feeney (24) 18pts.

Mannan Castle Ladies

Quite a few players thrived in the pleasantly warm Spring sunshine, producing some Summer-like scoring in the first official Ladies 18-hole competition of 2022.

Rarely has the course been in better shape this early in the season and taking full advantage Deanna MacGuinness and Bridie Fitzmaurice dominated the field, each breaking the exceptional 40 points barrier and finishing first and second on countback.

Five pars helped Jo Morris secure solo third place with 38 pts despite a stumble on the 16th. Well played everyone who took part and congratulations to the winners.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Crock O’Gold Jewellers 23rd March 2022: 1st Deanna MacGuinness (30) 40 pts c/b, 2nd Bridie Fitzmaurice (29) 40pts, 3rd Jo Morris (19) 38pts.

Our thanks to this week's sponsor Crock O' Gold Jewellers, Carrickmacross Shopping Centre (042) 966 1702.

WOMENS’ ‘GET INTO GOLF’ PROGRAMME

Have you been thinking of taking up golf, but are unsure of how to go about it? Do you have friends or family members who have expressed an interest in playing? Are you looking for an outlet for your competitive spirit? Are you sick of walking the roads for exercise?

Golf is the ideal sport to take up if you are athletic but are no longer playing football or camogie. Golf is a great sport for mums to play while their kids are in school, a great game to play with their kids, or partners. Something to do on those long summer evenings.

We have the perfect way for you to start with our “Get into Golf” Programme. Mannan Castle Golf Club is a relaxed vibrant golf club with a fantastic community spirit with a welcoming atmosphere and friendly members.

Call our PGA Professional Kevin McGivern (042) 966 3308 for more information. We’re having an information night in the clubhouse on Tuesday 19th April 2022 7:30pm (save the date). More info is below:

· 8 Week Instruction Course

· A mix of lessons with our PGA Professional

· Mentored play on the course

· Special joining rate for membership offered on completion of the course