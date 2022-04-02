Search

02 Apr 2022

Drugs must be addressed on an E.U. Level Dundalk TD tells Conference on the Future of Europe

Drugs must be addressed on an E.U. Level Dundalk TD tells Conference on the Future of Europe

Reporter:

Jason Newman

02 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Cyber security and health were on the agenda at the latest Conference on the Future of Europe in Strasbourg at the weekend, which was attended by Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

The Sinn Féin deputy, who is a member of the Oireachtas EU Affairs Committee said that outside expert witnesses should be brought in on both matters so that working groups are better informed about these issues and policies are better formed.

On the matter of cyber and hybrid security, Deputy Ó Murchú said there was a recognition of the threat to cyber security from AI (Artificial Intelligence) and there should be a greater focus on social media companies.

He said he welcomed the conference’s ‘holistic’ view of health across the union, but said drugs, and their impact on communities, also should be examined. 

Deputy Ó Murchú said: ‘We are all aware of drug addiction and the pandemic of crime, violence and intimidation that it brings to our communities.

Louth man accused of alleged deception returned for trial

"I think an EU response to the issue is necessary. In relation to an EU right to health, we have shown we can co-operate but we will have to put our money where our mouths are and that does mean we will have to look at fiscal constraints.

"If we are talking about health in a holistic sense, I think we are going to have to be imaginative. In the case of Ireland, we want to facilitate and play our part in the refugee crisis. We have a housing crisis, so we need to be imaginative and that means financially as well’.

Energy and fuel need to be added to the health agenda, he said:

"There needs to be mitigations at a European level. We need to look at the ability to reduce the VAT rate and also, to look at block buys."

He also pointed out to conference chairperson Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič that ‘almost everyone’ at the conference would need an electronic visa to travel from South to North in Ireland, ‘if the British government gets its way’ which ‘highlights the ongoing madness of Brexit, the solution to which is Irish unity’.

Students at Dundalk's  Coláiste Chú Chulainn celebrate Cultural Diversity Week

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media