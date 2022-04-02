Dundalk court: Dangerous driving case struck out

A south Armagh man accused of dangerous driving and damaging two garda vehicles in north Louth, had his case struck out at Dundalk district court last week, after the court presenter said he had no directions in the case, or instructions from the investigating garda.
Cormac Montgomery (21) of Drummill Road, Silverbridge was also charged with driving with cocaine in his system, at Roskeagh, Kilcurry on May 9th last year.
The case, which had been listed for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions, had previously been marked peremptory against the State.
