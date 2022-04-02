Louth and Meath ETB “well positioned to meet the skills demands of the green economy”

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (ETB) is “well positioned to meet the skills demands of the green economy”. That’s according to Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education and Training in Louth and Meath ETB, speaking following the inaugural FET Green Skills Summit, hosted by SOLAS and Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI). The Summit was opened by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD, and took place in Wexford Council’s County Hall last week.

There are currently over 50 green skills programmes being delivered by the 16 ETBs across Ireland, with a particular focus on construction, agriculture and technology sectors.

Commenting on their focus on green skills, Director of Further Education & Training in Louth & Meath ETB Sadie Ward McDermott stated: “We in Louth & Meath Education & Training Board are well positioned to meet the skills demands of the green economy and support our learners and trainees to access real career opportunities in this area."

Programmes include:

Prosper Beechmount/Watergate Street - Recycled Art

Environmental Science

Ore University Environmental Science

Skills for the Future

Speaking about the Green Skills Summit, Andrew Brownlee, CEO of SOLAS, said: “We planned the Summit to take a proactive look at the skills needs of industry and to explore how best further education and training can meet these needs. The Climate Action Plan published in 2021 has set ambitious targets for the decarbonisation of our economy and the transition to this new economy will require significant levels of skills across the country in a huge variety of sectors to come to fruition.

“At the Summit, we heard some great insights on how the further education and training sector can expand on the work we are already doing to equip people across Ireland with the right skills to contribute to the transition to a greener economy.”

Fiona Maloney, Director of Further Education and Training, ETBI added: “Ireland’s Education and Training Boards are ideally positioned to meet the skills demands of the green economy. We have over 50 green skills programmes delivered across our sector and NZEB Training Centres of Excellence in Waterford & Wexford and Laois & Offaly ETBs, with three more to follow in Limerick & Clare, Cork, and Mayo, Sligo & Leitrim ETBs.

“We will work closely with our SOLAS colleagues to support the implementation of the Green Skills for FET 2021-2030 Roadmap, to ensure that our learners and trainees have the appropriate skills to both power Ireland’s green economy and access career opportunities.”