Sunday's weather for Louth

There will be some brightness early in the day, turning cloudy or overcast ahead of rain which will move in from the northwest through the afternoon.
The rain may be heavy in the northwest.
Southern counties will likely stay dry until later in the evening.
Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Light northwest winds will back southwest and freshen with the rain.
A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, rain heaviest and most persistent in northern and northwestern counties.
Not as cold as recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees. Moderate westerly winds.
