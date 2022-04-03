PHOTOS: Simply stunning Ardee mansion must be seen

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery
A simply stunning five bed mansion in Edmonstown in Ardee has gone on the market, that is of a timeless Georgian design and style that belies its recent construction. Completed in 2015 to the highest of standards, this sustainable (A2-rated) home was designed and constructed by the current owners. It is a magnificent country property which occupies a secure, private and serene rural setting but with all the benefits of a convenient location.
The grounds extend to about 1.33 hectares / 3.3 acres in total and comprise manicured lawns, mature boundaries and sweeping treelined driveway. There is excellent bedding and borders around the entire perimeter of the house.
Guide price is €1,500,000. Viewing is strictly by private appointment by the sole selling agents. Contact Cianan Duff at Savills on 01 663 4307 for more information.
