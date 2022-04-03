Search

03 Apr 2022

Japanese Film Festival returns to Dundalk's An Táin Arts Centre

Jason Newman

03 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The ever popular Japanese Film Festival returns to An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday 23rd April! 

Looking for DoReMi | 2:30pm 

Tickets €7 each | Two films for €12 | All three films for €16 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket) The story follows three adult women from the generation who grew up watching the anime ‘Ojamajo Doremi’. A new magical story begins once they embark on a journey together. 

Summer Ghost + Making of Documentary| 5:00pm 

Tickets €7 each | Two films for €12 | All three films for €16 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket) Three high schoolers who meet online are brought together to solve the mystery of an urban legend of a summer ghost, a spirit girl who appears when fireworks are set off. 

Pompo the Cinéphile | 8pm | Cert: 13+ 

Tickets €7 each | Two films for €12 | All three films for €16 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket) Pompo, a movie producer, has been shooting one B-grade entertainment flick after another that anyone would enjoy. However, when her assistant spots a script and is moved by the story, she tells him to direct it.

Front of House and Marketing Officer for An Táin Arts Centre, Linda, says:

“We’re very happy to have the Japanese Film Festival back in Dundalk. Don’t miss this brilliant opportunity to see some of the best of  Japanese cinema, right here on our doorstep!” 

The Japanese Film Festival 2022 takes place at An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday 23rd April, with ‘Looking for Magical DoReMi’ at 2:30pm, ‘Summer Ghost + Making of Documentary’ at 5pm and ‘Pompo the Cinéphile’ at 8pm.

Each film is €7 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket), €12 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket) for two films or get all three for €16 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket). Booking is available at our box office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.

