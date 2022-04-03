Dundalk man fined for being intoxicated in public place

Dundalk courthouse
A 24 year old man who allegedly shouted obscenities in the direction of gardai and told one "You're a big man with your badge", was last week fined €300 in his absence at Dundalk district court for being intoxicated in a public place on Park Street, Dundalk on October 9th last.
However, Judge Maire Conneely dismissed a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of the same incident, saying she was not satisfied the threshold had been met, as no details had been given apart from the court being told Jordan Stewart of Drive 1, Muirhevnamor had been aggressive.
