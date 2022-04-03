Bench warrant for man charged with public order offences on grounds of Louth Hospital

A bench warrant has been issued at Dundalk district court for the arrest of a man who failed to appear for a prosecution for a public order offence on the grounds of the Louth County Hospital.

John Donovan (19) who at the time gave an address at Glengat B & B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on June 23rd last.

A garda told the court last Wednesday that he had received a report of an incident at the hospital at 5.40pm and on arrival saw the accused acting in an irate manner.

A separate witness gave evidence of seeing a young man acting aggressively and shouting at a young woman who was standing back.

The defence solicitor argued that while the garda in his evidence had said he had attended the Louth County Hospital, he never said it was a public place.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she had noted that it had been said.After hearing Mr Donovan had 10 previous convictions, Judge McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentencing.