04 Apr 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday April 4 2022

May they rest in peace

Donard McCabe

04 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Mayes of Bòthair na Feirme, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of his family, at home. Predeceased by his wife Bernie, parents Brian and Hilda and sister Ruby. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter Kerrie, son Ian, grandchildren Keeley, Kendra, Kyrin and Kyah, son-in-law Seán, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. 

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Kerrie Kellegher, 113 Glenwood, Dublin Road (Eircode A91 KVT7) from 2pm-8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 1.15pm to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and Palliative Care.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim Rowland of 119 Glassdrumman Road, Crossmaglen, Armagh, BT3 59EB / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Southern Area Hospice, Newry. Beloved husband of Orla (nee Dullaghan, Dundalk), dear son of Rosaleen and the late George, loving father of Darren, Kyle, Eve and twins Katie and Anna and doting granda to Lily.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, mother, granddaughter, brothers John and Noel, sisters Pauline (Lyons), Geraldine (Sheridan) and Valerie, mother-in-law Fionnuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm-8pm on Sunday and from 2pm-8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.20am, to St. Brigid’s Church, Glassdrummond, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Glassdrummond Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Newry Hospice, collection box at the home and church. Those attending the funeral are asked not to wear black clothing in keeping with Jim’s own wishes for his funeral.

May he rest in peace

 


 

