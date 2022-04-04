Dundalk Gardai clock motorcyclist doing 96kph in 60kph zone in Lordship

Dundalk Gardai say that they have clocked a motorcyclist doing 96kph in 60kph zone in Lordship.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks in the Lordship Village recently.
A number of motorists were detected travelling above the 60kph limit, with a motorcyclist travelling 96kph being the highest speed detected.
FCPNs (Fixed Charge Penalty Notices) were issued to all offenders.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting speedchecks in the Lordship Village recently. A number of motorists were detected travelling above the 60kph limit, with a motorcyclist travelling 96kph being the highest speed detected.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 4, 2022
FCPNs were issued to all offenders. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/9e5bPjoOez
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.