Woman charged in relation to assault in Dundalk fast food premises

A woman has been charged in relation to an assault that took place at a fast food premises on Park Street, Dundalk, shortly after 2am on Sunday, 03 April 2022 and has appeared before Dundalk District Court.
A man aged in his 30s was found at the scene with a laceration to his head. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment. (His injures are described as non life threatening.)
Two females were taken to Dundalk Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, for questioning.
The other female has since been released from custody.
A file will now be prepared for the DPP.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
