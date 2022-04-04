Search

04 Apr 2022

In Pictures: some of the best Census 2022 Time Capsule answers

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

04 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

The Census 2022 forms were filled out on Sunday night (April 3) in order to record an account of everyone at a particular address in the country of Ireland. The forms will be collected by an enumerator before 6 May.

The Census Night was recorded for the first time in six years with the first results being published on June 24 before the first official report, the Census 2022 summary report, being published in April 2023.

There was a new optional section added to the Census forms to fill out this year called 'Time Capsule'. This is a voluntary and confidential message that people can write and will be securely stored for 100 years before being released.

The Irish population took to social media to post some of the brilliant submissions they included in the new 'Time Capsule' section. Below are some of the best answers:

News

