05 Apr 2022

CSO figures show fall in number of graduates at Dundalk IT

Higher Education Outcomes - Graduation Years 2010-2019

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) saw a fall in the number of graduates at the institute in the years after 2012 and up to 2019, according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In its release, Higher Education Outcomes - Graduation Years 2010-2019, the CSO details the number of graduates in third level institutions between the years 2010 and 2019. At DkIT, the figures show that the number of graduates rose from 810 in 2010 to 1,010 in 2012. 

The numbers fell each year following the high in 2012 however, falling to 940 in 2013 and down to 830 in 2016. The numbers increased to 890 in 2017, but fell slightly to 880 in 2018 and to 870 in 2019.

The CSO says that the data throughout today's report includes only "young" graduates who are below an age threshold, based on their award type, when they graduate. Also, certain categories of students are excluded, and the data includes only a single graduation record per person per year, so that individuals are not double-counted in any of the outcomes analysis in any single year.

