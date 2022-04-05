Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 5 April 2022

The death has occurred of Dillon Paul Farrell of Tallanstown, Louth



Suddenly. Loving son of Frances and the late Paul and adored brother of Adam & Corey. Dillion will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken mother, brothers, Frances’ partner Martin, grandparents Dolores and the late Willie Moonan, May & Gerard Farrell, uncles Niall, Fergus, William, Gerard & David, aunts Linda & Anne, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and especially Conor, Cormac, Jordan & Joe-Joe.

House Strictly Private at all times. Funeral arrangements will be updated on Tuesday afternoon.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Valerie McManus (née Thomas) of Feede, Mountpleasant, Dundalk, Louth, A91 EC94



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Formerly of Enfield, North London. Beloved wife of the late Brian, daughter of the late Harry and Eleanor Rose and dear Mum of Bernard, Johnny, Mickey, Alan, Angela, Mary, Ann, Margaret, Henry, Linda, Paul and Elizabeth.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Pam, Sheila and Cassie, brother David, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday evening for family and close friends, Reposing on Wednesday for visitation from 12 noon-9pm. Removal on Thursday at 2.30pm, to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Nora McKevitt (née Treacy) of Stockton-on-Tees, Cleveland, England and late of Roskeen, Killeigh, Offaly / Dundalk, Louth

Born in Roskeen, Killeigh, Co. Offaly on 12th September 1924. Predeceased by her husband Kevin, all family members of her generation, her brothers Thomas and Patrick, her sisters Mary, Catherine and Bridget and her in-laws, most recently Ellen McDermott. They were great friends as well as sisters-in- law. She was also predeceased by her great-grandson Liam, her first great-grandchild. She is survived by her grieving children Geraldine, Paul and Helen, sons-in-law Dermot and Gerard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, 25th January in St Cuthbert’s RC Church, Stockton-on-Tees, followed by cremation. Mass in celebration of her life will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale on Saturday, April 9th at 12 noon, followed by burial with her husband Kevin in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Barbara Duffy (née Kehoe) of Blackrock and late of Pearse Park, Dundalk



Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Loving wife of Jim and cherished mother of Keith and Aoife. Predeceased by her parents Edward & Pat, brother’s Eamon & Barry.

Barbara will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, son, daughter, adored grandchildren Isabel, Dylan, Millie, Shéa & Liam, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Paudie, dear sister Margaret (Bermingham), brothers Paul, Colm & Niall, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of great friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at Dixon’s Funeral Home, Dundalk, on Tuesday between 3pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12.45pm to Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin (K67 HP26) arriving for 2.30pm cremation service to celebrate Barbara’s life. House private at all times. No flowers by request, donations to North Louth Hospice. Barbara’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank the doctors and nurses of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, especially all on Boyne Level 1 East, for the dedicated and compassionate care that Barbara received during her illness.

May she rest in peace



