Louth school exhibits at Croke Park for prestigious Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition

(L-R) Naia Hernando, Katie Anne McGrory, Brodie Molloyand Belle Madden
Naia Hernando, Katie Anne McGrory, Brodie Molloyand Belle Madden from Scoil Ui Mhuiri, Dunleer, recently exhibited at the 2022 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition at Croke Park on Friday 1st of April.
The competition, supported by ABP and Kepak, challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves and learn about the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.
Five out of the thirty-five exhibiting schools who best demonstrate an understanding of the project along with innovative ideas will be presented with Irish Angus calves at the National Ploughing Championships in September 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.