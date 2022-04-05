Planning permission granted for works Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk
Louth County Council have given the go ahead for works at the Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk. Great Northern Distillery applied in February for permission for three new windows at first floor level on the front (south) elevation of the Main Distillery Building and all associated site development works.
The Great Northern Distillery sits on the site of the old Harp Lager Brewery which includes a Protected Structure - NIAH Reg. Ref. No. 13707075. The protected structure is the detached five-bay two-storey with attic brick brewery building, dated 1897, that faces onto the Carrick Road. The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage says it is of importance for its associations with the Harp Brewery.
The local authority gave the go ahead on 31 March 2022 for the works to proceed at the Carrickmacross Road site.
