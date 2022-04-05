Search

05 Apr 2022

Woman before court charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundalk fast food premises

Woman before court charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundalk fast food premises

Reporter:

Court Reporter

05 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

A 25 year old woman has appeared before Drogheda district court charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundalk last weekend during which a local man in his 30s was injured.

Danielle Dullaghan with an address at Earls Court, Armagh Road, Dundalk is accused of assault causing harm at Golden Chopsticks, Park Street, Dundalk and possessing a knife on Park Street on Sunday April 3rd.

Yesreday, Monday April 4th, Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded Ms. Dullaghan on bail to Dundalk district court on June 22nd for the directions of the DPP.

The bail conditions include that the accused signs on at Dundalk Garda Station on a weekly basis and observes a curfew.

A defence application for legal aid was also granted.

Dundalk Gardai clock motorcyclist doing 96kph in 60kph zone in Lordship

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media