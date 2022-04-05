Woman before court charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundalk fast food premises

A 25 year old woman has appeared before Drogheda district court charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundalk last weekend during which a local man in his 30s was injured.
Danielle Dullaghan with an address at Earls Court, Armagh Road, Dundalk is accused of assault causing harm at Golden Chopsticks, Park Street, Dundalk and possessing a knife on Park Street on Sunday April 3rd.
Yesreday, Monday April 4th, Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded Ms. Dullaghan on bail to Dundalk district court on June 22nd for the directions of the DPP.
The bail conditions include that the accused signs on at Dundalk Garda Station on a weekly basis and observes a curfew.
A defence application for legal aid was also granted.
