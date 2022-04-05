€351k allocated for works on rural roads and laneways in Louth
€351,880 has been allocated for repair and improvement works on non-public roads in rural communities in Louth, with funding being provided through the Local improvement Scheme 2022. The announcement came this morning from Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.
The scheme focuses on supporting improvements of rural roads and laneways in Louth that are not normally maintained by Louth County Council. Eligible roads under the Local Improvement Scheme are:
Non-eligible roads include:
Local contribution
The financial contribution provided by the household/landowner is set at:
The maximum amount that any household/landowner is required to contribute is capped at €1,200
News of the funding was welcomed by both Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd and Senator Erin McGreehan. Deputy O'Dowd said that the "Local Improvement Scheme will improve access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches."
Senator McGreehan commented that, "local connectivity is vital for rural communities. The Local Improvement Scheme is an important source of funding for small non-public roads and laneways leading to homes and farms or to amenities such as lakes, rivers and beaches.”
