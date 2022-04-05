Early intervention is critical for better outcomes for our children, says Louth senator

Louth Fianna Fáil senator, Erin McGreehan, has said that families and children need to know the supports that are there for families in need.

She also said they need to know that they are safe and non-judgmental, ensuring that when families reach out for support they are empowered and feel that they will not be judged.

Speaking at the Prevention and Early Intervention Network’s (PEIN) launch of their Position Paper the Fianna Fáil Senator stated that some families for a number of reasons do not trust authorities.

Senator McGreehan commented:

"A parent or guardian must trust and must feel safe to contact authorities and support.

"I often see families hesitant to look for help in fear of being judged and the worst case their children taken from them. We know that prevention is always better than cure.

"We must ensure that our children get access to the care they need, the therapies, the healthcare and the education they need.

Senator McGreehan added:

“Fianna Fáil fully understand that prevention and early intervention improves the outcomes for the child. It was the Fianna Fáil led government that introduced the early childhood care and education the ECCE Programme in April 2009.

“In 1998 it was an Taoiseach Michéal Martin as Minister for Education who introduced for the first time special needs assistants and developed the first autism classes.”

The Senator stated that the programme for government has made a number of commitments around prevention and early intervention measures, specifically committed to strengthening early intervention and family support services through the expansion of services focusing on the family and creating the best outcomes for children and their families.

“I believe our Government policies are aligned with this policy document, as always there is space for improvement, and I am sure your contribution to the public consultations will form a positive part of the successor of Better Outcomes, Brighter Future - the national policy framework for children and young people which will run to 2028.

"The new policy framework will be developed to incorporate the European Union Guarantee National Action Plan, which will go to government shortly,” she concluded.