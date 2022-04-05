Dundalk Chamber hosted online workshop on resilience for business owners

Dundalk Chamber's Business After Hours Club came together on Zoom last Thursday, March 31st, to attend a resilience workshop presented by Lisa Nolan of Aslan Coaching.

Lisa is a former nurse and midwife who has been a business owner for 11 years and a coach for the last seven years.

The title of the workshop was ‘Resilience for Business Owners’ and Lisa took attendees through the following key points:

Resilience – what it means

Recognising that you are more resilient than you think.

When other interventions are needed.

The importance of business owners paying attention to enhancing their resilience every day.

Identifying burnout.

Introduction to Micro-Resilience with some practical examples.

How to manage stress in advance and on the spot.

Among the takeaways was that attendees already have everything they need to be resilient; they just need to know how to harness their own physiology to access what they need.

This is just one in a series of events being run by Dundalk Chamber.

For more information check out www.dundalk.ie