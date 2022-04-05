Two Inniskeen projects to get funding under Community Activity Fund

Two projects in Inniskeen are to receive funding, it was announced today, under the Community Activities Fund. The confirmation of the funding was made by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, who announced €211,633 for 72 local projects in Monaghan under the Community Activities Fund 2021.

The first group to receive the funding is Inniskeen AED (Automated External Defibrillator) Group, which is to receive €1,000 for new CPR training equipment.

The second group in this round of funding is Inniskeen Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd, who is to receive €10,000 to fit a 2nd door to comply with Health and Safety regulations.

The Community Activities Fund was launched in November 2021 with funding of €9m available. The key theme of the fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

Groups are also be able to use the funding to carry out necessary repairs and to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and training equipment. These could include facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres.