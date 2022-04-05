Two Louth home carers honoured at national awards ceremony

Two Ardee-based home carers have been honoured for their work in the community. Amanda Cooper and Bernie Milmoe were honoured at a special ceremony at Comfort Keepers’ office in Louth, on the 1st of April 2022, as finalists for the Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year 2021 award.

Comfort Keepers employs 250 people at its Ardee office. Following the judges' selection, based on set criteria and including online voting, Amanda and Bernie were chosen as two of twelve finalists in the running for the accolade of Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year 2021.

Amanda, from Dundalk, has been a carer for almost seven years since she finished school. She became a carer because of the joy of assisting others and after caring for a family member. Since then she has completed her Level 5 qualification. According to the nominations from co-workers and clients, Amanda is not only a wonderful carer but a wonderful person; she has a great heart, is an excellent teacher and team player, and is very supportive, reliable and thoughtful.

Bernie, from Oldcastle, Co Meath, is a mother of three and has been a home carer with Comfort Keepers for over four years. She became a professional carer after witnessing and being inspired by the care and support her own mother received before she passed away. According to the nominations from co-workers and clients, Bernie is fantastic at her job and one of the loveliest people to work with. She is humble, caring and understanding towards her clients, and is a brilliant support for their families. She always has a smile and kind words to share.

Collette Gleeson, Managing Director at Comfort Keepers Ireland said: “Our carers are amazing individuals and a vital resource providing outstanding, personal and relationship-based care and support to the most vulnerable in our society and their families all across Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. Their hard work and passion have been particularly valued since the onset of the global pandemic, with people wanting to stay safe and happy at home for as long as possible.

“Amanda and Bernie have done fantastic work in the community across the last year and throughout their caring careers, making a positive impact on their clients’ daily lives. Amanda is hardworking, dedicated and very knowledgeable in all aspects of the job. Clients always praise her great work and she always has a smile on her face. Bernie is professional and dedicated to her clients and the quality of care, and she does it all with a great sense of humour. They are both great representatives of Comfort Keepers and our quality care.”

On being nominated for this year’s award, Amanda said: “I am delighted to have been nominated this year. My clients say they love seeing me walking in the door and they also give me such joy. I love making a difference in their lives and I know what I do helps them to stay living independently in their own homes. One of my proudest moments was when a client told me that I had brought life back to her, after her husband had passed away, because of the way I cared for her as if she was my family. It’s a hugely rewarding job and a great honour to be recognised for my efforts.”

On being nominated for this year’s award, Bernie said: “It’s such an honour to have been selected as a finalist. Becoming a carer was one of my best decisions. I love being able to help my clients and my favourite thing is seeing them with big smiles on their faces. I’m proud of being able to help them even by sitting with them and listening to some of their stories or doing all the little things that brighten up their days.”

In addition, three further awards were presented at the ceremony in the Louth office. Recently promoted branch manager for the Louth/Monaghan area, Rosanna McEntee was named Leader of the Year 2021. Also, Glenn Gilbride, carer/home support worker, and recently promoted recruitment manager John Sheridan received recognition awards for their 10 years of service.

Comfort Keepers is currently recruiting and has around 100 available roles across Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, and around 650 roles nationwide, such as home support worker, office administration, clinical management and supervisory roles. Comfort Keepers offers training/qualifications and progression opportunities, as well as contracts, mileage, etc. Visit www.ckjobs.ie for more information.