Wednesday's weather in Louth

A windy and showery day with westerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty by afternoon.
A cloudy start, then a mix of sunny spells and frequent showers, the showers turning heavy and prolonged at times.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
A colder night with clear spells and scattered showers, heavy at times and possibly turning wintry over high ground.
Showers will become mainly confined to the west and north overnight, with drier weather elsewhere.
However, there will be some patchy drizzle near southern coasts.
Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
