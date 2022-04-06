Pupils of Scoil Mhuire gan Smál visited by the Dundalk Fire Brigade personnel

Pupils Ava, Ada, Ben and Oscar from Junior Infants with Mrs Kirby
With Covid 19 restrictions lifted, the pupils of Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Kilkerley had a great welcome for the Dundalk Fire Brigade personnel who visited them recently.
The pupils in Ms. Ryan's Rang a 3 were presented with certificates having completed a Fire Safety Information Day with the Fire and Rescue Services.
They are now Official Team Deputies!
Here we have Ava, Ada, Ben and Oscar from Junior Infants, along with Mrs Kirby, who enjoyed a tour of the fire engine and even got to set off the siren!
