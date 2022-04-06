Search

06 Apr 2022

Minister for Agriculture visits County Louth

Minister McConalogue visits County Louth

Minister McConalogue, Senator McGreehan and Cllrs Andrea McKevitt and John Reilly visit Muchgrange Milk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

06 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue T.D. visited County Louth on Thursday 31st March as part of his nationwide tour which will see him visit every county in the country before the end of the year.

The “Backing Rural Ireland” tour will see the Minister meet with farmers and fishers, as well as food and drink producers, and local businesses.

During these visits, the Minister will take the opportunity to visit farms, piers and food production locations to see first-hand the work that goes into making our great food and drink and will discuss opportunities and challenges for the year ahead.

In Louth, the Minister met with the Marry family on their Olive Pork pig farm in Littlegrange to discuss challenges facing the industry and to discuss their innovative method of farming.

Planning permission granted for works Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk

Louth County Council give go ahead

The Minister then met with the Lynch brothers in Clogherhead who business Dundalk Bay Seafoods has been in operation for 50 years.

The Minister then travelled to the Cooley peninsula to visit the Muchgrange family farm run by the Hanlon family and Cooley Oysters run by the Ferguson family. He was joined in Louth by Senator Erin McGreehan.

Commenting on the tour, Minister McConalogue said:

“Our farmers, fishers and food and drink producers are the backbone of rural Ireland and are the everyday heroes that ensure food is on our tables every day.

"They also are the backbone of our €13.5bn food export sector. They support so many jobs and industries in every part of rural Ireland and ensure that we have a balanced regional economy.

"I will be visiting every county in Ireland to meet with some of those people and businesses in our communities who produce our world-famous food. I look forward to see you during the year and thank you for facilitating me in Louth.”

Louth school exhibits at Croke Park for prestigious Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media