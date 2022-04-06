Search

06 Apr 2022

Louth artists donate their art for Jack and Jill

Michael Gavan Duffy from Dundalk

Jason Newman

06 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A total of 23 big-hearted Louth artists have generously donated their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Ireland’s biggest online art sale is now in its sixth year, and what makes Incognito different to other art sales, is that the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.

Among the Louth artists taking part this year are Adrian+Shane from Dunleer, and Michael Gavan Duffy and Gina Duffy from Dundalk.

Funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for five children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions across the county.

The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each, and not only will purchasers be supporting a great cause in Jack and Jill, they will secure a piece of art that they truly love, without knowing who the artist is, and that’s something really special. 

The collection can now be viewed online at www.incognito.ie, where prospective purchasers are being urged to register and select their favourites ahead of the sale which takes place on Thursday April 21 from 9.30am.

In another exciting development for Incognito fans, it’s been revealed that this year sees an array of amazing music artists taking part. Among the stars to have got out their paint brushes are the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Andrea Corr of The Corrs, Aslan’s Christy Dignam, and singer/songwriters Samantha Mumba, Lyra, Damien Dempsey and Robert Grace.

Long-standing Jack and Jill ambassador, and leading international fashion designer, Paul Costelloe, is also one of the mystery artists behind the more than 3,200 art works. 

For Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, Incognito is a very special fundraiser for artists, for art lovers and for Jack and Jill families:

“There’s something very special about Incognito which turns art into a real currency for care. 

“On the one hand, we have hugely talented artists who are so generous in donating their art to Jack and Jill. 

“On the other hand, we have members of the public who really want to purchase that art and to support our families at the same time. 

“Each piece of art is part of a bigger story and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. This year, we are proud to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Jack and Jill and today we are supporting more families than at any time in our history. 

“This fundraiser means that as a charity Jack and Jill keeps going by funding and providing care for the children we support at home, in their community, where they belong.”

To register your Incognito account, visit www.incognito.ie. For more information on the work of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, visit www.jackandjill.ie.

