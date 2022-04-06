PHOTOS: Lip Sync battle at Dundalk's Lisdoo for Funky Feet

Crowds flocked to the Lisdoo last Friday night for a lip sync battle hosted by Dundalk dance troupe Funky Feet.
The event was held to raise funds for the group's trip to the World Championship of performing arts in Los Angeles this summer.
The group are hoping for a repeat of last year when members were crowned overall winners as part of Team Ireland.
Fourteen acts battled it out to the tune of some classic hits in what was a great night of entertainment for all the family that raised some much needed travel funds for the trip.
Our photographer Arthur Kinahan was on hand to snap all the action.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.